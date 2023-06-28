Sage Financial Group Inc. Has $371,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 118,772.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,295,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,825,000 after purchasing an additional 93,217,157 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,451,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,915,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,930,000 after buying an additional 576,925 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,991.5% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 293,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,781,000 after acquiring an additional 279,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,060.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 292,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 266,952 shares during the last quarter.

IJS traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $92.87. The company had a trading volume of 139,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,071. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.25. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.09 and a 1-year high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

