Sage Financial Group Inc. Has $43.69 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $43,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 94,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,300,000 after buying an additional 16,006 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $279.41. The stock had a trading volume of 203,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,256. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $283.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.86.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

