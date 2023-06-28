Sage Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 134,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 35.8% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 27,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 7,323 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 489.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 61,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 51,261 shares during the period. Financial Services Advisory Inc purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,023,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 22,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHG stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.97. The stock had a trading volume of 297,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,555. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $75.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

