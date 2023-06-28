Sage Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BND remained flat at $72.76 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,103,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,969,930. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.29. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $69.09 and a 1-year high of $77.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.187 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.