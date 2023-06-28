Sage Financial Group Inc. Sells 85,629 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Sage Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85,629 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 131,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BKLN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.89. 991,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,772,275. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.87.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

