Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Stock Performance

SALM stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.20. Salem Media Group has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $2.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $63.49 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Salem Media Group will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 64.7% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 16,481 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 32.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.