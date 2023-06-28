Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Shares Up 5.8%

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.37 and last traded at $27.25. 1,303,846 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 3,236,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Samsara from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Samsara in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Samsara from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

Get Samsara alerts:

Samsara Stock Up 6.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.74 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.10.

Insider Activity at Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $204.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.03 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 83,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $1,651,934.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,802,242.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 83,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $1,651,934.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,242.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 367,583 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $10,200,428.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,154,381 shares of company stock worth $51,344,466 in the last 90 days. 66.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Samsara by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Samsara during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.