Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th.

Sanofi Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $53.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.16 and its 200-day moving average is $51.96. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $57.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $135.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 28.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $1.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 49.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanofi

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 31.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,623,000 after purchasing an additional 105,046 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 45.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 13,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sanofi by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,402,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Stories

