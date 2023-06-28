Sapphire Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $36.94 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Sapphire has a total market cap of $36.94 million and $4,210.50 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,829.61 or 0.06076393 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00040955 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00030296 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00016056 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013445 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004516 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000394 BTC.

About Sapphire

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,387,753,228 coins and its circulating supply is 1,367,123,005 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

