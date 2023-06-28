Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRCW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRCW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 385,300 shares, a growth of 2,221.1% from the May 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 37.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Sarcos Technology and Robotics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRCW – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,108 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Sarcos Technology and Robotics were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Sarcos Technology and Robotics alerts:

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Stock Performance

STRCW stock remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Wednesday. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,333. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.09.

About Sarcos Technology and Robotics

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures various advanced robotic systems. Its robotic systems redefine human possibilities and are designed to enable the most productive workforce. The company's products include Guardian XO, a full-body powered exoskeleton to augment user strength, endurance, and precision without materially restricting freedom of movement; Guardian XT, a teleoperated mobile robotic system; Guardian GT, a custom product; Guardian S, a remote-controlled visual inspection and surveillance robotic system; Guardian DX for defense logistics and maintenance applications; Guardian XM, an intelligent manipulator; Guardian sea class robotic system; and Guardian HLS, a pneumatic rescue and recovery system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.