Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Stock Price Up 3%

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $109.63 and last traded at $109.63. Approximately 93,004 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,476,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.40.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.81.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.49. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.64% and a negative net margin of 114.30%. The firm had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 43.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $49,000. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

