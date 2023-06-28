Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY) Now Covered by Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SOAGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC raised shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $64.93 on Monday. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $95.26.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. It offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, as well as software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and membrane filters, glass and quartz microfibre filters, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

