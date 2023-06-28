Sather Financial Group Inc Has $416,000 Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sather Financial Group Inc lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 98.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 75,313 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $4.81 on Wednesday, hitting $448.34. The company had a trading volume of 196,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,341. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $458.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $468.67. The stock has a market cap of $113.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $373.67 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.79.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

