Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.10 and last traded at $29.62. 91,976 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 224,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $809.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.53.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Announces Dividend

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.95 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.20%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schnitzer Steel Industries

In other news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $29,169.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,292.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 1,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $29,169.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,292.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $46,401.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 132,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,181.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,874 shares of company stock worth $80,046 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schnitzer Steel Industries

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 357.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 123.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 120.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter valued at $72,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

Recommended Stories

