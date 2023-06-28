Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) is MCF Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 962,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,220 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $46,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 263.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHO stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $48.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,094. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.45. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.78 and a 12-month high of $49.40.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

