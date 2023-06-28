Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,437,043,000 after acquiring an additional 835,230,030 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,914,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,268,000 after buying an additional 1,180,517 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,750,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,153,000 after buying an additional 1,414,212 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,639,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,897,000 after buying an additional 622,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,407,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,033,000 after buying an additional 391,899 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $74.01. 487,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,401. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $75.13. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.56.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.