Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) is Sage Financial Group Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,312 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $14,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SCHM stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.60. The company had a trading volume of 46,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,167. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.06. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $74.30.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

