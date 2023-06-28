Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) is Sage Financial Group Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2023

Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHMGet Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,312 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $14,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SCHM stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.60. The company had a trading volume of 46,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,167. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.06. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $74.30.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

(Get Rating)

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.