Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

SAIC has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Science Applications International from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.29.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International Stock Up 1.4 %

SAIC opened at $109.97 on Friday. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $87.93 and a 12 month high of $117.94. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.39 and a 200 day moving average of $105.17.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International

In related news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total value of $323,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,317,143.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Science Applications International news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total transaction of $323,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,655 shares in the company, valued at $6,317,143.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Larouche sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $643,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,192 shares in the company, valued at $5,272,890.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,430 shares of company stock worth $3,912,723 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Science Applications International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,321,000 after purchasing an additional 491,167 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Science Applications International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,210,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $460,775,000 after buying an additional 68,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Science Applications International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $450,486,000 after buying an additional 94,874 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,866,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $414,954,000 after acquiring an additional 171,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 68.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,035,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $179,971,000 after acquiring an additional 825,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.