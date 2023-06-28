Scotiabank Cuts Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Price Target to C$49.00

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) had its price target cut by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CCJ. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cameco to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

CCJ stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,526,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,410,403. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.28, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.95. Cameco has a 1 year low of $20.34 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $508.09 million during the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 7.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Cameco by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in Cameco by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 35,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 22,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cameco by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

