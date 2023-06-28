Scotiabank Cuts Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Price Target to C$34.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.01. 267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,609. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.86. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $29.80.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. Its primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

