Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decrease of 81.7% from the May 31st total of 114,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Seeing Machines Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SEEMF traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,411. Seeing Machines has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08.
Seeing Machines Company Profile
