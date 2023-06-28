Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decrease of 81.7% from the May 31st total of 114,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Seeing Machines Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEEMF traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,411. Seeing Machines has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08.

Seeing Machines Company Profile

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

