Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Shares Down 4.1%

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.24 and last traded at $4.24. Approximately 229,580 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 384,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

Seer Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.42.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). Seer had a negative return on equity of 20.62% and a negative net margin of 574.63%. The company had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Seer, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Seer Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Seer by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 115,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 43,200 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Seer in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Seer by 14.7% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Seer in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Seer in the first quarter worth about $60,000. 65.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.

