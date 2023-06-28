Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Shares Down 4.1%

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.24 and last traded at $4.24. Approximately 229,580 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 384,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.42.
Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). Seer had a negative return on equity of 20.62% and a negative net margin of 574.63%. The company had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Seer, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.
