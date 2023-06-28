Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, FinViz reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.67.

Seres Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRB traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.88. 5,084,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,308,419. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.46. The company has a market cap of $624.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Seres Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $9.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Seres Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MCRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,509.50% and a negative return on equity of 1,977.08%. The company had revenue of ($0.52) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 134.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seres Therapeutics news, insider David S. Ege sold 7,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $36,527.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,696 shares in the company, valued at $309,822.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Seres Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 296.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 106,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Seres Therapeutics by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 14,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,894,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,969,000 after purchasing an additional 31,739 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

Featured Stories

