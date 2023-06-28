Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Short Interest Update

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 83.1% from the May 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Seven & i from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

OTCMKTS SVNDY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.22. 120,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,638. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.27. Seven & i has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.18.

Seven & i ( OTCMKTS:SVNDY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seven & i had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $21.18 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Seven & i will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others segments.

