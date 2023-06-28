Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Hits New 1-Year High at $76.37

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $76.37 and last traded at $76.23, with a volume of 67162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHAK shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shake Shack from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.36.

Shake Shack Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -192.12 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insider Activity at Shake Shack

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 260.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 67.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 206.7% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

