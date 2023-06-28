Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.73

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.67.

About Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, wholesale, and sale of medical devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments.

Featured Stories

