Sharkey Howes & Javer Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,754 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 4.1% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned about 0.17% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $19,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of EFG traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.23. 343,645 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.34 and its 200 day moving average is $91.65.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.