Sharkey Howes & Javer Buys 1,067 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 36,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 50,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,275. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.68 and a 200-day moving average of $48.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

