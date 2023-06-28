Sharkey Howes & Javer Raises Holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,164 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned about 0.23% of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 30,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 9,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 220,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 22,062 shares during the period.

Shares of SUSC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.68. The stock had a trading volume of 37,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,684. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.77. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0729 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

