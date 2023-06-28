Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Shares Up 0%

Shares of Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:SJR) shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$40.49 and last traded at C$40.48. 6,724,328 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 232% from the average session volume of 2,028,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$40.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bankshares lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$40.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shaw Communications Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$38.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.34.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.