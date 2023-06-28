Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR)

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.14) price objective on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.53) target price on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 103.75 ($1.32).

NewRiver REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NRR stock traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 89.50 ($1.14). 1,069,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,781. NewRiver REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 66.70 ($0.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 96 ($1.22). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 84.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 85.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £277.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1,790.00, a P/E/G ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.63.

NewRiver REIT Company Profile

NewRiver REIT plc ('NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing resilient retail assets throughout the UK. Our £0.6 billion UK wide portfolio covers 8 million sq ft and comprises 28 community shopping centres and 15 conveniently located retail parks occupied by tenants predominately focused on essential goods and services.

