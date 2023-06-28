Short Interest in AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Increases By 2,866.7%

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 2,866.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 377,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AmmPower Trading Up 3.8 %
Shares of AmmPower stock traded up 0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching 0.14. 20,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,478. AmmPower has a fifty-two week low of 0.07 and a fifty-two week high of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of 0.18.
About AmmPower
