Short Interest in Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Declines By 81.3%

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 81.3% from the May 31st total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Baudax Bio

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Baudax Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baudax Bio in the second quarter worth $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Baudax Bio by 34.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 82,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Baudax Bio in the first quarter worth $814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Baudax Bio alerts:

Baudax Bio Price Performance

Baudax Bio stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 86,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,417. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.55. Baudax Bio has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $37.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.87.

Baudax Bio Company Profile

Baudax Bio ( NASDAQ:BXRX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($3.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by ($8.94). Baudax Bio had a negative return on equity of 1,050.53% and a negative net margin of 4,629.45%. On average, analysts expect that Baudax Bio will post -9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care related settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with other non-NSAID analgesics. It also develops BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMB) that is in phase II clinical trial; BX2000, an ultra- short acting NMB, which is in phase I clinical trial, as well as a proprietary blockade reversal agent; and BX3000, a NMB reversal agent that is in preclinical studies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baudax Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baudax Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.