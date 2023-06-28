Short Interest in Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC) Expands By 1,391.7%

Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 1,391.7% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Charlie’s Stock Performance

Charlie’s stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.10. 17,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,707. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Charlie’s has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10.

Get Charlie's alerts:

Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.53 million for the quarter. Charlie’s had a negative return on equity of 166.86% and a negative net margin of 16.48%.

Charlie’s Company Profile

Charlie's Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes nicotine-based vapor products in the United States and internationally. The company also provides non-combustible nicotine-related, alternative alkaloid vapor products, and hemp-derived vapor and edible products.

See Also

