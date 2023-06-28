Short Interest in Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) Decreases By 90.9%

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the May 31st total of 351,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Medical Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Creative Medical Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Creative Medical Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Creative Medical Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Creative Medical Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Creative Medical Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. 24.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Creative Medical Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Creative Medical Technology stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.41. The company had a trading volume of 26,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,243. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average of $5.55. Creative Medical Technology has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $14.20.

About Creative Medical Technology

Creative Medical Technology ( NASDAQ:CELZ Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.30. On average, equities research analysts predict that Creative Medical Technology will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on immunology, urology, orthopedics, and neurology using adult stem cell treatments. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; StemSpine to treat chronic lower back pain; ImmCelz for the treatment of stroke patients; and OvaStem for treatment of female infertility.

