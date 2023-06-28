Short Interest in Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) Declines By 99.8%

Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the May 31st total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Diamcor Mining Stock Performance

DMIFF remained flat at $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday. Diamcor Mining has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.11.

About Diamcor Mining

(Get Rating)

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond-based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

