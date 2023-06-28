Short Interest in ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Decreases By 82.8%

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 82.8% from the May 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ECTM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.14. 3,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,565. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 million, a P/E ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.52.

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter. ECA Marcellus Trust I had a return on equity of 62.00% and a net margin of 87.57%.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Cuts Dividend

About ECA Marcellus Trust I

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 12.65%.

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 52 development wells located in the Greene County, Pennsylvania. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells.

