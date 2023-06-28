Short Interest in Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:FMET) Expands By 3,166.7%

Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:FMETGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 3,166.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Fidelity Metaverse ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FMET traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.77. 2,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of -1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.40 and its 200 day moving average is $22.90. Fidelity Metaverse ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $27.99.

Fidelity Metaverse ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.009 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fidelity Metaverse ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:FMETGet Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 9.47% of Fidelity Metaverse ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Fidelity Metaverse ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Metaverse ETF (FMET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Metaverse index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of equities that provides global exposure to the future state of the internet: the metaverse. FMET was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by Fidelity.

