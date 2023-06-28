Short Interest in Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:FMET) Expands By 3,166.7%

Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:FMET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 3,166.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Fidelity Metaverse ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FMET traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.77. 2,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of -1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.40 and its 200 day moving average is $22.90. Fidelity Metaverse ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $27.99.

Fidelity Metaverse ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.009 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fidelity Metaverse ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fidelity Metaverse ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Metaverse ETF ( NASDAQ:FMET Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 9.47% of Fidelity Metaverse ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Fidelity Metaverse ETF (FMET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Metaverse index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of equities that provides global exposure to the future state of the internet: the metaverse. FMET was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by Fidelity.

