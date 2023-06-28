Short Interest in Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Declines By 87.6%

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decline of 87.6% from the May 31st total of 135,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

OTCMKTS GLPEY traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $5.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,147. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.04. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $7.00.

Galp Energia, SGPS last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

