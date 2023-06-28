Short Interest in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG) Declines By 96.2%

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 96.2% from the May 31st total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RNRG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.91. 9,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,841. Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $15.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.57. The firm has a market cap of $66.93 million, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 34.6% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the second quarter valued at $144,000.

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Company Profile

The Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (RNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Renewable Energy Producers index, a market-cap-weighted index of global renewable energy companies including YieldCos. RNRG was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.