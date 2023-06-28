Short Interest in Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Rises By 576.2%

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 576.2% from the May 31st total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Gulf Resources Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ GURE traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.49. 20,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,071. The stock has a market cap of $25.98 million, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.97 and a current ratio of 11.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.00. Gulf Resources has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $4.95.

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.30 million for the quarter. Gulf Resources had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 14.48%.

Institutional Trading of Gulf Resources

About Gulf Resources

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gulf Resources stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gulf Resources, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GURE Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Gulf Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Bromine, Crude salt, Chemical products, and Natural gas segments. It also provides bromine for use in bromine compounds, intermediates in organic synthesis, brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

