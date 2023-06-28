Short Interest in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Drops By 99.7%

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the May 31st total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.90 and a 200 day moving average of $21.52. iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $18.79 and a 12 month high of $23.02. The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2247 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF

About iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF ( NASDAQ:EMIF Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.89% of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

