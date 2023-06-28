Short Interest in iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV) Increases By 18,100.0%

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 18,100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.2 days.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESMV traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.50. The stock had a trading volume of 94 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 million, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.80. iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $24.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.00.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.0861 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $341,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 749.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,441 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (ESMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have low volatility and positive ESG characteristics. ESMV was launched on Nov 2, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

