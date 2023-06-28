Short Interest in iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV) Increases By 18,100.0%

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 18,100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.2 days.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ESMV traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.50. The stock had a trading volume of 94 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 million, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.80. iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $24.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.00.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.0861 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%.
Institutional Trading of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF
iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (ESMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have low volatility and positive ESG characteristics. ESMV was launched on Nov 2, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.
