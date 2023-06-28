Short Interest in Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Drops By 91.1%

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 91.1% from the May 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Kesko Oyj Stock Performance

KKOYY stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.42. 2,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,200. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.69. Kesko Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.82.

Get Kesko Oyj alerts:

Kesko Oyj Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This is a boost from Kesko Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 3.13%. Kesko Oyj’s payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

About Kesko Oyj

Kesko Oyj engages in chain operations in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. It operates through three divisions: Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade. The Grocery Trade segment comprises wholesale and B2B trade of groceries, and retail of home and specialty goods under the K-retailer brand; and operates store retail chains under the K-Citymarket, K-Supermarket, K-Market, and Neste K grocery brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kesko Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kesko Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.