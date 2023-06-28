Short Interest in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Decreases By 86.7%

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 86.7% from the May 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 122.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 96,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 53,007 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $133,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 55.5% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 244,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 87,276 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 32.9% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 238,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 59,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 58.7% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 117,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 43,340 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Price Performance

HNW traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,866. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $11.99.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

