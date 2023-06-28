Short Interest in PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY) Declines By 91.7%

PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, ING Group raised PostNL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.

PostNL Price Performance

Shares of PostNL stock remained flat at $1.60 on Wednesday. PostNL has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $2.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90.

About PostNL

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Parcels and Mail in the Netherlands; and PostNL Other. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail and parcels solutions.

