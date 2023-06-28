Short Interest in Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WPNDF) Rises By 664.7%

Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WPNDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 664.7% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Wishpond Technologies Price Performance

Wishpond Technologies stock remained flat at C$0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Wishpond Technologies has a 1-year low of C$0.39 and a 1-year high of C$0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.48.

About Wishpond Technologies

Wishpond Technologies Ltd. provides online business solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides a platform that provides companies with marketing, promotion, lead generation, sales automation, ad management, referral marketing, and sales conversion capabilities. It also offers proprietary cloud-based software, an AI powered website for lead generation, marketing automation, and analytics, including landing pages, social promotions, website pop-ups, online forms, lead activity tracking, and email marketing; and a range of integrated marketing services, such as campaign design and management, online advertising, search engine optimization, landing page design, and others.

