Short Interest in Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WPNDF) Rises By 664.7%

Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WPNDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 664.7% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Wishpond Technologies Price Performance
Wishpond Technologies stock remained flat at C$0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Wishpond Technologies has a 1-year low of C$0.39 and a 1-year high of C$0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.48.
About Wishpond Technologies
