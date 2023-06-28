Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Receives $176.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $176.00.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $152.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 64.42 and a beta of 1.08. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $109.44 and a fifty-two week high of $194.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $246.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.06 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 7.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $112,140.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicon Laboratories

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.3% during the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,080,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $189,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,517 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 793,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,010,000 after acquiring an additional 85,465 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 17.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 730,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,868,000 after acquiring an additional 107,562 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 0.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 728,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.6% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 696,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.