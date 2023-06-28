Silver Grail Resources (CVE:SVG) Shares Up 50%

Silver Grail Resources Ltd. (CVE:SVG – Free Report)’s stock price shot up 50% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 10,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 7,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.81.

Silver Grail Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in the Stewart region of northwestern British Columbia, Canada. The company explores for cobalt, silver, gold, copper, zinc, and molybdenum minerals. Silver Grail Resources Ltd.

