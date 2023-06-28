Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Slate Grocery REIT Price Performance

Shares of SRRTF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,118. Slate Grocery REIT has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $12.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from C$12.25 to C$11.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $2.4 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

