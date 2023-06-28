Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.
Slate Grocery REIT Price Performance
Shares of SRRTF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,118. Slate Grocery REIT has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $12.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.50.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from C$12.25 to C$11.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.
Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile
Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $2.4 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.
Read More
- Get a free research report on Slate Grocery REIT from StockNews.com
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- Five stocks we like better than Slate Grocery REIT
Receive News & Ratings for Slate Grocery REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Grocery REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.